Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

