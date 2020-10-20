Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.