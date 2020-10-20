Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,850 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

