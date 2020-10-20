Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 438 Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.