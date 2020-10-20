Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 438 Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
CLGX stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Corelogic Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).
Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.