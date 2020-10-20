Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

