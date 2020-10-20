PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.