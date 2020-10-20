Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

