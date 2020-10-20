Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,218 Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

In other Beyond Air news, COO Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,734.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,162 shares of company stock valued at $993,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

XAIR stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.72.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.