GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTYH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 151.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.08.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Monday, August 10th.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

