Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANFGF. Investec raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Antofagasta stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

