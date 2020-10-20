Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 30,100 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07.

NYSE MA opened at $331.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.83 and its 200-day moving average is $306.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.