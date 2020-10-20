Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Nasdaq Composite Company Profile

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)

