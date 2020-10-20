Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,207 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Express worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Express by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Express by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter.

EXPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

