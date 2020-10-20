Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after acquiring an additional 369,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

