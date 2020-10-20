Randall J. Garutti Sells 45,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SHAK opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -335.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

