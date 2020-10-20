BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. ValuEngine raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BigCommerce stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

BigCommerce stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60. BigCommerce has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

