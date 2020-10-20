Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $16,486,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.