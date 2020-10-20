Craig E. Boelte Sells 8,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software stock opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.78 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $389.84. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.