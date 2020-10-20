Craig E. Boelte Sells 8,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paycom Software stock opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.78 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $389.84. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
