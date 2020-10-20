Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000.

