Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.15.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,218 Beyond Air, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,218 Beyond Air, Inc.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Antofagasta plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Antofagasta plc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated Major Shareholder Sells 30,100 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated Major Shareholder Sells 30,100 Shares of Stock
Nasdaq Composite Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Nasdaq Composite Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,207 Shares of Express, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 54,207 Shares of Express, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report