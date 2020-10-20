Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.15.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

