Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Milestone Scientific & Its Competitors
Reviewing Milestone Scientific & Its Competitors
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,587 Shares of International Paper Co
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,587 Shares of International Paper Co
IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited
Etsy Inc Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund
Etsy Inc Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund
Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report