Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

