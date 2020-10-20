AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $4,495,345.66 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.88 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

