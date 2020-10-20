AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $4,495,345.66 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.88 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.
