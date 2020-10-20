Bank of America Corp DE Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of NVE worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in NVE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 462,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVE by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.99% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.