Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after buying an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.