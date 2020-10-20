Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

