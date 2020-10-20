TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.