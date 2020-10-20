CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

