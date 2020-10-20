Bank of America Corp DE Buys 5,737 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a P/E ratio of -86.53, a PEG ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

