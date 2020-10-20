Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rackspace Technology stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. Rackspace Technology comprises 2.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.30% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RXT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

