Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 212,990 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $2,841,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $3,501,491.49.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.
  • On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,596 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,596 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,735 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,735 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,883 Shares of Landstar System, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,883 Shares of Landstar System, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report