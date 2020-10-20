Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 212,990 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $2,841,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $3,501,491.49.

On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.

On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

