Holdings A/S Novo Sells 450,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,959,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GRTX opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $286.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

