Holdings A/S Novo Sells 450,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,959,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,549,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
GRTX opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $286.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.
