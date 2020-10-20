Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 264,663 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $3,501,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 19th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $2,841,286.60.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.
  • On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Koninklijke Philips Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
Koninklijke Philips Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Position Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Position Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Alamos Gold Inc
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Alamos Gold Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report