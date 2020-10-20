Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 264,663 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $3,501,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $2,841,286.60.

On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04.

On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

