WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$88.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 3.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

