CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,219,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 84,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 82.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

