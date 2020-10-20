Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

