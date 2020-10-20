Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

