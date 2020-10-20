Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
TLSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.