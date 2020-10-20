Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

