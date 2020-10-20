Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Short Interest Update

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the first quarter worth approximately $13,942,000. QVT Financial LP grew its position in Bitauto by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 637,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,612,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bitauto by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bitauto by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 390,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.68). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitauto will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

