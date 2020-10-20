Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $583.14 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $294.86 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

