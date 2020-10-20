Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

