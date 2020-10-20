Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 27.7% in September

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Itron by 110.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.