Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 27.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Itron by 110.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Drone Delivery Canada Corp Short Interest Up 27.8% in September
Drone Delivery Canada Corp Short Interest Up 27.8% in September
Bitauto Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Bitauto Holdings Limited Short Interest Update
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 28.1% in September
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 28.1% in September
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Short Interest Update
Great-West Lifeco Inc. Short Interest Update
Itron, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.7% in September
Itron, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.7% in September
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report