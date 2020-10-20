BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period.

NYSE:BST opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

