Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hexcel worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

