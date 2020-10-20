Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $28.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 522,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

