Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Increases By 28.6%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Towerstream stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
Towerstream Company Profile
