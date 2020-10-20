Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Increases By 28.6%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Towerstream stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

