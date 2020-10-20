Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of FOX by 369.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 23.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.40. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.