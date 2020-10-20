Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $896.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

