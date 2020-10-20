Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rises By 27.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shiseido stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shiseido presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

