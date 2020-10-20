Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,046 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CF Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CF Industries by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 876.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 543,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

