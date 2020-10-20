Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,097 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

